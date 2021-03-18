St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed in locating shooting suspects

Deputy Ryan Fisher of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office returns to Crime Stoppers and needs your help apprehending two suspects involved in separate shootings in Opelousas and Eunice.

Dylan Chiasson age 22 is a white male and is wanted for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, 3 counts Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, and Illegal Use of Weapons. Prior to shooting at the victim, Chiasson pointed his gun towards the victim's car where he and his 5 and 8 year old children were. The shooting occurred in the 200 block of Carrington Place near Opelousas.

Desmond Richard is a Black male, age 29, and is wanted for a shooting in the 1600 block of Martha Street near Opelousas. He has outstanding warrants for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Endangerment, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Download the P3 app and tap the app on your mobile device to "Say it Here" and submit your anonymous tips.

