St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed in locating hit-and-run suspect

Lt. Chase Godeaux of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office returns to Crime Stoppers and needs your help in locating a hit-and-run suspect.

On May 13, 2023, at approximately 10:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Compress Road and Highway 182 in the Opelousas area in reference to a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist.

The victim, Edrick Johnson, was leaving the BP Valero Gas Station heading towards Compress Road where he was struck by a black SUV.

Due to the poor video recording of the suspect vehicle, it could only be identified as a newer model black or dark colored SUV.

The SUV should have damage between the center of the front bumper and grill area to the driver’s side headlight.

Use our QR code on your screen or tip using any mobile device by dialing **TIPS. Remember to download our P3 app and tap the app to “Say it Here” and submit your anonymous tips. Be alert, be safe, and God bless you.

