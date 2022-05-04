Watch
St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed in locating Davieontray Breaux

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office
Davieontray Breaux, also known as Wiggi or Drako
Posted at 4:57 PM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 17:57:20-04

St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help with locating a homicide suspect.

On April 27, 2022, officers with the Opelousas Police Department were dispatched to the 700 block of Mia Street for a shooting complaint where one adult and five children had been shot.

Two of the victims, the adult and a four-year-old girl, died as a result of being shot. A one year old and a six year old also sustained serious injuries from gunshots and were airlifted to a specialized treatment facility.

Investigators say the investigation revealed that Davieontray Breaux, also known as Wiggi or Drako, was responsible for the shooting. He is described as a 6' 5" 200-pound black man with black hair and brown eyes. Breaux may also be in possession of a black Drako handgun and a black AR-15 style rifle, police say.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 cash reward through their enhanced reward program for the arrest in this case.

To submit a tip use the QR code at the bottom of the video, dial **TIPS on any mobile device, use the P3 app, or call 337-948-8477.

