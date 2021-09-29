St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed in locating 4 wanted fugitives

St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating four wanted fugitives on probation and parole warrants.

Joseph Earl Weston, Sr., 45, is wanted for a probation warrant for possession with intent to distribute a schedule I controlled dangerous substance. His last known address is on Ethel Street in the Church Point area.

Darrell Grant Ledee, 46, is wanted for a parole warrant for attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, simple burglary and burglary of an inhabited dwelling. His last known address is on Jennifer Street in the Eunice area.

Megan Danielle Richard Crotts, 21, is wanted for a probation warrant for simple robbery. Her last known address is on Clarence Avenue in Leesville but has also listed past addresses in the Youngsville and Maurice areas.

Laramie James O'Connor, 41, is wanted for a parole warrant for unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, simple kidnapping, and simple robbery. His last known address is Felicite Street in the Port Barre area.

To leave a tip download the P3 app or call 337-948-TIPS.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel