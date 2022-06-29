St. Landry Crime Stopper: Help needed in solving 2 drive-by shootings

St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving two shootings in the Opelousas area.

During the early morning hours on June 25, 2022, deputies responded to a drive-by shooting in the 200 block of Andy Road in the Opelousas area. A vehicle stopped in the middle of the road and multiple unknown suspects exited the car and began shooting at the residence. The home was hit more than 18 times and deputies were able to locate 20 shell casings. Police say two adults and five children were sleeping inside the residence; however, no injuries were reported. Witnesses state that a dark-colored four-door Honda was seen leaving the scene.

At 4:00 am on June 27, 2022, another drive-by shooting in the 200 block of Andy Road was reported. One adult and two children were asleep inside the residence. No injuries were reported. Witnesses observed a white four-door vehicle in the vicinity at the time of the shooting, according to police.

Investigators have reason to believe that these shootings are related to other shootings that recently occurred inside the city of Opelousas.

If you have any information on this or any other crime, call crime stoppers at 337-948-TIPS (8477), use the QR code below or dial **TIPS from any mobile device.

