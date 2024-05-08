Public's help sought in solving Eunice burglaries

EUNICE, La. — Crime Stoppers of Acadia is asking for the public's help in solving a series of burglaries that occurred near Eunice on May 4.

Multiple burglaries that occurred on James Place, Hickory Lane and McManus Street off of Highway 13 are being investigated by detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office. The burglaries occurred between 1:50 am and 6 am on May 4, 2024.

According to Sheriff K.P. Gibson, the two unknown suspects were captured on surveillance video as they entered vehicles, as well as outdoor storage buildings.

Gibson described the two as having average height and slender builds. The suspects were wearing hooded sweatshirts, long pants, face masks and backpacks. Among the items stolen were firearms, an Ozark Mountain bike, bags, and currency.

As a reminder, keep valuables out of vehicles and lock your doors.

If you have any information regarding these crimes you are urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app to report your tip. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.