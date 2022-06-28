Watch Now
Iberia Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving a felony theft

Posted at 5:53 PM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 18:53:25-04

Detectives with the Crowley Police Department are investigating a felony theft that occurred at a business in the 500 block of W. Mill St. This incident occurred at 10:30 p.m. on June 3, 2022.

A suspect was captured on video surveillance disconnecting and stealing a commercial grade pressure washer. He is described as having a medium build wearing a white cut-off t-shirt, dark pants and a face covering. He was riding a dark color bicycle with white-wall tires. A newer model, maroon, extended cab truck was observed and believed to be involved in this theft, police say.

The stolen equipment is described as a Graco G-Force II 4040 pressure washer valued at $2,000. The picture is a stock photo.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you're urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report it anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

