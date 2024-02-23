Help needed in solving Opelousas homicide

OPELOUSAS, La. — St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help in solving a fatal shooting in the city of Opelousas.

According to Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux, on February 16, 2024, at 12:05 am, officers with the Opelousas Police Department were dispatched to the 900 block of Patsy Street in reference to a medical emergency.

Responding officers discovered a black male, identified as Christopher Lavergne, had been shot multiple times and died from his injuries.

Evidence at the scene indicated that Lavergne had been shot at close range and was facing his assailant at the time of the shooting, Chief Thibodeaux reports.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 cash reward through the enhanced reward program for the arrest in this case.

You can call in tips by dialing 337-948-8477 or using the P3 app.