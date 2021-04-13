Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers: Military plaques stolen off graves at area cemeteries

Members of our military serve to protect and defend the freedoms of America. Often at their final resting place, plaques are placed on their graves to show their military service.

This week Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish needs your help to identify persons who have been stealing military plaques off of graves at several cemeteries in Acadia Parish.

Since March, 6 plaques were stolen from Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley and 2 were reported stolen from St. Joseph's Cemetery in Rayne. Replacement value is $1500 each.

Help us bring these people to justice and preserve the memory of our military heroes.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you're urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel