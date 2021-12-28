Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving theft of 30 catalytic converters

Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving the theft of 30 catalytic converters that occurred in the 2500 block of Aymond St., south of Eunice. This incident occurred between the evening of December 3rd and the morning of December 6, 2021.

Unknown suspect(s) gained access to the property by cutting a fence. The suspects were then able to gain access to 15 Ford Super Duty trucks and remove two catalytic converters from each vehicle. The estimated loss from this theft is approx. $90,000.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you're urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report an anonymous tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

