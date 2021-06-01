Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving commercial burglary

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred in the 100 block of N. Ave. H in Crowley. The burglary occurred the night of May 20, 2021, at 10:00 p.m.

Six suspects were captured on video surveillance making a forced entry into the business. Once inside they burglarized a vehicle and caused damage to the building. The unidentified individuals were wearing masks and hoods and last seen fleeing on foot heading east.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you're urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report an anonymous tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel