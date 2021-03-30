Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving Adrus St. burglary

Detectives with the Crowley Police Department are investigating a burglary that occurred in the 500 block of E. Andrus St. The incident took place during the night of December 5, 2020.

Unknown suspects made entry by breaking a window on the residence. Once inside they stole two TVs, one being a 50" Vizio flat screen and a GE washer and dryer set. The suspects were seen driving a dark color four-door Chevrolet or GMC truck with dark wheels.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you're urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report anonymous tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

