Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating theft suspect

Help is needed in solving the Acadia Parish Crime of the Week.

Law Enforcement agencies along the I-10 corridor, have been investigating a rash of thefts from various types of coin operated machines at local businesses. These thefts have mainly been occurring at convenience stores where the air machines have been forcefully entered and the money stolen from within, according to investigators.

In some instances, a torch has been used to cut into the coin box, while others have been entered by using force with a crow bar type instrument.

Law enforcement has identified a vehicle believed to be involved in these thefts. It is described as a 2001, Ford Expedition, beige in color. Investigators say this vehicle is believed to be in the possession of 41-year-old Edward Carlton Little. He is six feet, three inches tall and weighs 240 pounds.

Little has an outstanding bench warrant in Acadia Parish for failure to appear in court on similar charges.

If you have any information regarding these thefts, you are urged to call the tips line at (337)789-TIPS or download the P3 app to report an anonymous tip.

