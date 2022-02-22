Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving a drive-by-shooting

The Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help with this week's crime of the week.

Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office are continuing their investigation into a January 23, 2022 drive by shooting that occurred at Kathy Apartments near Crowley. This incident occurred at 11:00 pm.

Video surveillance captured a four-door grey compact sedan, believed to be the suspect's vehicle within the apartment complex. Deputies discovered that 15 to 20 rounds were fired, striking multiple vehicles and an apartment building. No one was injured.

Police are asking for help to identify the owner of this vehicle or persons who are known to operate it.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you're urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report an anonymous tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

