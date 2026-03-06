You can save a few cents on crawfish this week

ACROSS ACADIANA — The price change for crawfish this week isn't exactly an exciting one, but at least it's still in the right direction.

The average price for five pounds of crawfish is sitting at $33.74 across Acadiana. That's about $6.75 per pound. Compared to last week's $6.83/lb, we're only seeing a decrease of about one percent, and when you compare those prices to this time last year, you'll see we've hit a pocket of consistency. On March 6, 2025, the average price for five pounds was $33.72 ($6.74/lb). That two-cent difference denotes no real change for consumers. But overall, prices are down—a positive for our crawfish lovers.

But here's my next question: If crawfish prices are down, are people still ordering shrimp? I asked a few local boilers.

Clint Faul with Ripley's Crawfish, located at 231 Austria Rd. in Duson, said "With crawfish prices dropping, shrimp sales have slowed a bit," but he clarified that the sales aren't bad, especially with the help of the combos and specials their menu offers.

Others said their shrimp are still moving just fine, like Ed Wilkerson with Louisiana Crawfish Time, located at 2019 Verot School Road in Lafayette. He said "boiled shrimp are always a big seller," and he credits that to their origin.

"We sell only Louisiana Gulf shrimp and have done so throughout the entirety of our 26 years in business," Wilkerson said. "Being that they are locally sourced makes for a better end product which in turn translates into more sales."

Some businesses even seem to be expressing more dissatisfaction about crawfish than shrimp, despite these height-of-season price drops.

Niki Mello with Chez Francois Seafood & Specialty Meats, located at 139 Tissington St. in Lafayette, said they "sell lots of both," but seems to cite a continued shortage of product, saying "if we had more crawfish we could sell more."

If you're trying to find the right price for your crawfish this week, take a look below to find the best deal near you:

KATC Photo

KATC Photo

KATC Photo

KATC Photo

KATC Photo

KATC Photo

If you would like to have your business added to our weekly report, please email calyn.lamanno@katctv.com.

*Please note: Any prices for four pounds were first converted to a five-pound equivalent before being added into the average price equation.