This week's crawfish are even cheaper, but where do they come from?

ACROSS ACADIANA — Have you ever sat down to a steaming platter of crawfish and wondered "Where did these little guys come from?"

Well, this week, we decided to ask a few of your favorite crawfish boilers from across Acadiana where they get theirs from, and most of them gave the same answer: they farm their own.

Habetz Family Crawfish2Go out of Jeff Davis Parish said they farm over 880 acres of land to supply their crawfish hut on South Frontage Road in Jennings, and Ripley's Crawfish out of Lafayette Parish said "Everything we boil comes straight from our farms right here in Acadia and Vermilion Parish."

I, myself, have visited the hundreds of acres of farmland in Acadia Parish that are farmed by Crawfish Time owner Brant Lamm.

However, not every boiler has their own farm. Some, like Edward's Seafood Haus in Acadia Parish, buy from other farmers, and for some, it's a mix of both, like at Stelly's Boiling Spot in Vermilion Parish, who said "We farm our own and we buy from other farmers."

Regardless of where they're coming from, it seems crawfish are only getting cheaper as the season goes on. This week, KATC's CRAWDAQ Index Report is showing yet another drop for the average price of five pounds of boiled crawfish, now standing at $29.31 ($5.86/lb). That's about a seven percent decrease from last week's average, which was $31.45 for five pounds ($6.29/lb), making this the second week in a row with a seven percent decrease. Perhaps this trend will continue.

If we go back even further, looking at prices around this time last year, the drop is even more drastic as the average price for five pounds is down 14 percent from last year's $34.09 average.

Of course, not all price drops are made equal, so to see what the change was at your favorite boiling spot, take a look below:

KATC Photo

KATC Photo

KATC Photo

KATC Photo

KATC Photo

KATC Photo

KATC Photo

If you would like to have your business added to our weekly report, please email calyn.lamanno@katctv.com.