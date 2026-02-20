The Lenten season is starting off with a crawfish price drop

ACROSS ACADIANA — We're seeing a drop in crawfish prices this week, now in the Lenten season.

This is when things really start to heat up (pun intended) for crawfish boilers across south Louisiana. When collecting prices, we also check in with those boilers to see what they're expecting going into this first seafood-centered Friday.

Jon Cullen with The Crawfish Pot, located at 817 Foreman Dr. in Lafayette, said they're "Expecting a good turn out this Friday, next week may slow down a bit, and then come March things will really take off."

We think he may be right about that good turnout, especially when we're seeing a drop in prices across Acadiana.

According to KATC's CRAWDAQ Index Report, the average price for five pounds of crawfish across Acadiana is $40.48 this week. That's about $8.10 per pound. We're looking at at a price drop of about seven percent since last week, when the average price per pound was at $8.67, or $43.45 for five.

When you compare this week's prices to those of this time in 2024, we're really looking good. On the week of Feb. 22, 2024, the average price for five pounds of crawfish was at $49.58 ($9.92/lb). That's an 18 percent difference!

This overall price drop is nice for the crawfish lovers of Acadiana, but it's important you know where to go to get the best bang for your buck, especially if you're looking for a spot nearby.

Take a look at the prices at some of your favorite crawfish spots across Acadiana:

KATC Photo

KATC Photo

KATC Photo

KATC Photo

KATC Photo

KATC Photo

KATC Photo

If you would like to have your business added to our weekly report, please email calyn.lamanno@katctv.com.

*Please note: Any prices for four pounds were first converted to a five-pound equivalent before being added into the average price equation.