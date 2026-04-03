For the first time this season, the CRAWDAQ Index Report shows an increase in the average price for crawfish

ACROSS ACADIANA — For the first time this season, KATC's CRAWDAQ Index is reporting an increase in the average price for five pounds of crawfish across Acadiana this week.

Just ahead of Good Friday and Easter weekend, we're looking at a two percent hike, bringing the average price up to $29.54 ($5.91/lb).

I'm now in my third season of doing these reports, and so, I'm not really surprised by this week's change. During this time of Holy Week, prices have been known to take a step up, and boilers have said that's due to the concurrent rise in demand. If I were to make a prediction for next week's report, which will be our final report for the season, I'd say we'll likely see another drop in that average price, but we'll just have to wait and see.

The good news is prices are still lower than they were around this time last year. The CRAWDAQ Index Report for April 3, 2025 showed an average price of $30.95 for five pounds ($6.19/lb). That's five percent higher than what we're reporting today.

And some more good news: Not every boiler across Acadiana has raised their prices for this week. As I was collecting them, I noticed several establishments held last week's price, and some even lowered them. To find out where your favorite spot's price stands, take a look below:

KATC Photo

KATC Photo

KATC Photo

KATC Photo

KATC Photo

KATC Photo

KATC Photo

If you would like to have your business added to our weekly report, please email calyn.lamanno@katctv.com.