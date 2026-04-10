Final CRAWDAQ Index Report: Ending things with a bang!

ACROSS ACADIANA — If I were a betting woman, I would be a little bit richer this week, following my prediction in last week's report that we'd be seeing a price drop post-Good Friday.

For our final CRAWDAQ Index Report of the season, we're seeing our biggest price decrease of the season. The average price for five pounds of crawfish across Acadiana dropped nearly 10 percent to $26.72 ($5.34/lb), and it definitely is not due to a lack of demand.

I spoke with a few crawfish boilers across the region, checking in one final time before hanging up the CRAWDAQ hat, and they all said the same thing: business is good!

"Been crazy busy this season, and had an excellent Good Friday and Easter on crawfish sales," said Brandon Fremin with Fremin's Magic Dust Crawfish Express in Iberia Parish.

Fremin even said they saw a 25 to 35 percent increase in sales compared to last year.

Ed Wilkerson with Louisiana Crawfish Time in Lafayette Parish said the season has had its ups and down when it comes to supply, quality and even price, but the sales were always consistent. he's even making a prediction of his own for the rest of the season.

"Sales last year for us were the best we've experienced in 27 years and this season thus far has been on track to repeat," Wilkerson said.

Even though this is our last report, the crawfish season isn't over yet. In fact, we have a few more months to go, and Wilkerson said whether sales continue the way they have been depends on what those months look like.

"I believe a lot will depend on how much rain we receive between now and the end of the season. It's been extremely dry and if we don't get enough rain it will become too costly at some point for farmers to keep pumping," Wilderson said.

Some boilers are already saying they've noticed a different in quality, like at Stelly's Boiling Spot in Vermilion Parish. A representative of their business told KATC "Good Friday sales were through the roof but the crawfish weren't there. Catch went down and size went down."

Though, they did say the size of crawfish this week has been better, but one thing that's definitely gone down: those prices!

This week's average is low even in comparison to this time in the season last year, when the average was about 11 percent higher at $30.09 for five pounds ($6.02/lb).

Take a look below to find out which spot near you is offering the best deal:

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If you would like your business's name to be added to next year's reports, email calyn.lamanno@katctv.com.