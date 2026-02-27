Crawfish season is picking up while prices are dropping down

ACROSS ACADIANA, La. — The first week of the Lenten season is behind us, and it came with quite the rush for crawfish boilers across Acadiana.

That's a sentiment shared across parishes. In Lafayette Parish, we heard from a representative of Cooney's Crawfish, located on Moss Street in Lafayette, who said "Friday was busy, definitely more than the week before."

Ed Wilkerson with Louisiana Crawfish Time, located on Verot School Road in Lafayette, agreed.

"The first week of Lent was super busy, especially combined with Mardi Gras crowds," he said.

And another nod from Clint Faul with Ripley's Crawfish, located in Duson: "Friday definitely met the expectation, we had a constant flow of people and were sold out quick!"

Over in Acadia Parish, we're hearing similar feedback, with even more hope for the weeks to come.

"We were slammed last Friday, and with lower prices we expect the same if not more this week!" said Brad Boulet, owner of Boulet's Boil-N-Go, located at 205 E. Jeff Davis Ave. in Rayne.

The expectations for the future is yet another shared sentiment across parishes, with the representative of Cooney's Crawfish saying they "are hoping to keep the same amount of business this week."

And the spike in business isn't the only thing we have to look forward to. We should also be expecting the quality of the crawfish to pick up.

"We've also seen a big improvement in the quality in just one week and look for it to continue each week from here on out," Wilkerson said.

One more piece of good news, crawfish prices are dropping yet again.

KATC's CRAWDAQ Index Report shows an average of $34.16 for five pounds of boiled crawfish across Acadiana. Sitting at an average of $6.83 per pound, that's a 16 percent decrease from last week's average, which sat at $8.10 per pound ($40.47/5 lbs).

When comparing these prices to those from around this time last year, the change is less significant but still in the right direction. As reported on Feb. 27, 2025, the average price for five pounds of boiled crawfish was around $34.86 ($6.97/lb). That's two percent more than what we're seeing in the latest report.

Even with the overall price decrease, some spots are much cheaper than others. Here's what prices you can expect for five pounds from some of your favorite spots across Acadiana:

If you would like to have your business added to our weekly report, please email calyn.lamanno@katctv.com.

*Please note: Any prices for four pounds were first converted to a five-pound equivalent before being added into the average price equation.