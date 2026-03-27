Crawfish prices hold steady and so does business for boilers

ACROSS ACADIANA — After surveying 30 crawfish spots from eight parishes across Acadiana, KATC's Crawdaq Index reports that this week's average price for five pounds of crawfish is only slightly lower than last week's.

As of March 26, we're sitting at about $28.94 for five pounds ($5.79/lb). When comparing to the March 19 average of $29.31 ($5.86/lb), that's a decrease of just over one percent. As I was collecting these prices, I had an idea of what the outcome was going to be because I noticed many spots were reporting the same deals for that five pound platter.

So, prices are holding steady, but according to a few of those surveyed boilers, so is business. I called this a mid-season check-in, where, along with the usual question of prices, I asked boilers how business is looking. Are they staying busy? Have they been selling out? Have there been any issues? The responses I got all told the same story: things are good.

Jett's Crawfish Drive-Thru in Acadia Parish and The Cajun Table in Lafayette Parish both said they've been busy, and neither noted any issues. Ed Wilkerson with Louisiana Crawfish Time, also in Lafayette Parish, agreed wholly, saying "The season is going great. We are busier than we've ever been and the supply and quality currently are both good."

Although we didn't see much of a change from last week's average, the change from this time last year is more significant. Compared to our report from March 27, 2025, this week's figures are 12 percent lower than the five-pound average of $32.92 we reported before.

To find out what crawfish spot near you has the best deal, take a look below:

KATC Photo

KATC Photo

KATC Photo

KATC Photo

KATC Photo

KATC Photo

KATC Photo

If you would like to have your business added to our weekly report, please email calyn.lamanno@katctv.com.