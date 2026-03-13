Crawfish prices go down as quality goes up

ACROSS ACADIANA — Good news crawfish lovers!

Our CRAWDAQ Index Report shows another price drop this week, with an average price for five pounds sitting at $31.45 ($6.29/lb). That's about a seven percent decrease from last week's average at $33.74 for five pounds ($6.75/lb), and when you compare this week's prices to those of this time last year, you're looking at another about seven percent drop.

This drop is following a consistent trend from throughout the season, but this time, it's paired with even more good news. We asked crawfish boilers if this past week's storms helped with the supply and quality of the crawfish at all, and it was unanimous.

"The rain is much needed and can only help," said Ed Wilkerson with Louisiana Crawfish Time, located at 2019 Verot School Rd. in Lafayette. "We are definitely seeing much better quality over all. The crawfish are what I would consider just about perfect, good size and still tender and easy to peel."

Brant Lamm, the owner of Crawfish Time with locations on Moss Street and Ridge Road in Lafayette, agreed, saying there are "Plenty of good crawfish now."

It's a sentiment that's shared across Acadiana. We also heard from Brandon Fremin with Fremin's Magic Dust Crawfish Express, located at 603 W. Admiral Doyle Dr. in New Iberia.

He said "...as far as size of crawfish, I only boil select crawfish all season, but there definitely has been a huge increase of the size, especially the claws."

So, if you're in the mood for some good quality crawfish this week, take a look below to find the best deal near you:

If you would like to have your business added to our weekly report, please email calyn.lamanno@katctv.com.