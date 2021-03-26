Menu

Crawfish Prices Drop 3%

KATC
CRAWDAQ Index
Posted at 8:48 PM, Mar 25, 2021
This week, another drop on the CRAWDAQ Index.

In Lafayette, you can expect to pay an average of $6.16/lb. That's down 21 cents from last week.

Prices remain 10% higher than the historical average on the CRAWDAQ Index.

