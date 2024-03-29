Watch Now
CRAWDAQ Index for 03-28-2024

KATC
Posted at 9:05 PM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 22:05:36-04

LAFAYETTE, La. — This week, the KATC CRAWDAQ Index shows that you can expect to pay an average of $37.66 for five lbs of crawfish in Lafayette Parish ($7.53/lb).

That's a 2% increase from last week's average and and 30% increase from this time last year, when the average price per pound was $5.81.

Here are the prices for some of your favorite crawfish spots around Lafayette Parish:

This week in Iberia Parish, the CRAWDAQ Index shows that you can expect to pay an average of $43.49 for five lbs of crawfish ($8.70/lb).

That's 15% higher than the average price in Lafayette Parish this week.

Here are the prices for some of your favorite crawfish spots in Iberia Parish:

*Editor's note: The prices shown for four pounds were converted into five pound prices before being added into the average.

