CRAWDAQ Index for 03-07-2024

LAFAYETTE, La. — This week, the KATC CRAWDAQ Index shows that you can expect to pay an average of $43.36 for five lbs of crawfish in Lafayette Parish ($8.67/lb).
That's an 11% decrease from last week's average, but a 41% increase from this time last year, when the average price per pound was $6.14.
Here are the prices for some of your favorite crawfish spots around Lafayette Parish:
This week in St. Martin and St. Mary Parishes, the CRAWDAQ Index shows that you can expect to pay an average of $43.91 for five lbs of crawfish ($8.78).
That's 1.3% more than the average price in Lafayette Parish this week.
Here are the prices for some of your favorite crawfish spots around St. Martin and St. Mary Parishes:
*Editor's note: The restaurants that sell by four pounds rather than five were converted to a five pound scale before being included in the average price calculations.