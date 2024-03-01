CRAWDAQ Index for 02-29-2024

LAFAYETTE, La. — This week, the KATC CRAWDAQ Index shows that you can expect to pay an average of $48.61 for 5 lbs of crawfish in Lafayette Parish ($9.72/lb).
That's a 2% decrease from last week's average, but a 49% increase from this time last year, when the average price per pound was $6.54.
Here are the prices of some of your favorite crawfish spots in Lafayette Parish:
|LAFAYETTE PARISH
|FEBRUARY 29, 2024 (+/-5 DAYS)
|CODY'S CRAWFISH SHOP
|$49.99
|COONEY'S CRAWFISH
|$47.95
|LOUISIANA CRAWFISH TIME (VEROT)
|$49.99
|LT'S SEAFOOD & STEAKHOUSE
|$55.00
|THE CAJUN TABLE
|$62.00
|THE CRAWFISH HOT TUB
|$46.99
|YABBOS
|$41.99
|CHEZ FRANCOIS SEAFOOD
|$44.99
|CRAWFISH TIME (RIDGE)
|$49.99
|THE CRAWFISH POT
|$49.99
|CRAWFISH TIME (MOSS)
|$47.99
|COASTAL FIRE AND ICE
|$42.50
|BUBBA'S SEAFOOD & BBQ
|$42.50
|5 LB AVERAGE PRICE
|$48.61
|2% DECREASE FROM LAST WEEK
|49% INCREASE FROM LAST YEAR
This week in Vermilion Parish, the CRAWDAQ Index shows that you can expect to pay an average of $48.73 for five lbs of crawfish ($9.75/lb).
That's 0.2% more than the average price in Lafayette Parish this week.
Here are the prices for some of your favorite crawfish spots around Vermilion Parish:
|VERMILION PARISH
|FEBRUARY 29, 2024 (+/-5 DAYS)
|RICHARD'S SEAFOOD PATIO
|$57.95
|PINCHERS
|$54.99
|D & T CRAWFISH/MAXI MART
|$39.99
|DESTINY'S
|$42.00
|5 LB AVERAGE PRICE
|$48.73
|AVERAGE PRICE/LB
|$9.75
|0.2% LOWER THAN LAFAYETTE PARISH