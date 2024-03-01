Watch Now
CRAWDAQ Index for 02-29-2024

Posted at 10:09 PM, Feb 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-29 23:09:56-05

LAFAYETTE, La. — This week, the KATC CRAWDAQ Index shows that you can expect to pay an average of $48.61 for 5 lbs of crawfish in Lafayette Parish ($9.72/lb).

That's a 2% decrease from last week's average, but a 49% increase from this time last year, when the average price per pound was $6.54.

Here are the prices of some of your favorite crawfish spots in Lafayette Parish:

LAFAYETTE PARISHFEBRUARY 29, 2024 (+/-5 DAYS)
CODY'S CRAWFISH SHOP$49.99
COONEY'S CRAWFISH$47.95
LOUISIANA CRAWFISH TIME (VEROT)$49.99
LT'S SEAFOOD & STEAKHOUSE$55.00
THE CAJUN TABLE$62.00
THE CRAWFISH HOT TUB$46.99
YABBOS$41.99
CHEZ FRANCOIS SEAFOOD$44.99
CRAWFISH TIME (RIDGE)$49.99
THE CRAWFISH POT$49.99
CRAWFISH TIME (MOSS)$47.99
COASTAL FIRE AND ICE$42.50
BUBBA'S SEAFOOD & BBQ$42.50
5 LB AVERAGE PRICE$48.61
2% DECREASE FROM LAST WEEK49% INCREASE FROM LAST YEAR

This week in Vermilion Parish, the CRAWDAQ Index shows that you can expect to pay an average of $48.73 for five lbs of crawfish ($9.75/lb).

That's 0.2% more than the average price in Lafayette Parish this week.

Here are the prices for some of your favorite crawfish spots around Vermilion Parish:

VERMILION PARISHFEBRUARY 29, 2024 (+/-5 DAYS)
RICHARD'S SEAFOOD PATIO$57.95
PINCHERS$54.99
D & T CRAWFISH/MAXI MART$39.99
DESTINY'S$42.00
5 LB AVERAGE PRICE$48.73
AVERAGE PRICE/LB$9.75
0.2% LOWER THAN LAFAYETTE PARISH
