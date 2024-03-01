CRAWDAQ Index for 02-29-2024

LAFAYETTE, La. — This week, the KATC CRAWDAQ Index shows that you can expect to pay an average of $48.61 for 5 lbs of crawfish in Lafayette Parish ($9.72/lb).

That's a 2% decrease from last week's average, but a 49% increase from this time last year, when the average price per pound was $6.54.

Here are the prices of some of your favorite crawfish spots in Lafayette Parish:



LAFAYETTE PARISH FEBRUARY 29, 2024 (+/-5 DAYS) CODY'S CRAWFISH SHOP $49.99 COONEY'S CRAWFISH $47.95 LOUISIANA CRAWFISH TIME (VEROT) $49.99 LT'S SEAFOOD & STEAKHOUSE $55.00 THE CAJUN TABLE $62.00 THE CRAWFISH HOT TUB $46.99 YABBOS $41.99 CHEZ FRANCOIS SEAFOOD $44.99 CRAWFISH TIME (RIDGE) $49.99

THE CRAWFISH POT $49.99 CRAWFISH TIME (MOSS) $47.99 COASTAL FIRE AND ICE $42.50 BUBBA'S SEAFOOD & BBQ $42.50

5 LB AVERAGE PRICE $48.61 2% DECREASE FROM LAST WEEK 49% INCREASE FROM LAST YEAR

This week in Vermilion Parish, the CRAWDAQ Index shows that you can expect to pay an average of $48.73 for five lbs of crawfish ($9.75/lb).

That's 0.2% more than the average price in Lafayette Parish this week.

Here are the prices for some of your favorite crawfish spots around Vermilion Parish:



VERMILION PARISH FEBRUARY 29, 2024 (+/-5 DAYS) RICHARD'S SEAFOOD PATIO $57.95 PINCHERS $54.99 D & T CRAWFISH/MAXI MART $39.99 DESTINY'S $42.00