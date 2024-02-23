CRAWDAQ Index for 02-22-2024

LAFAYETTE, La. — This week, the KATC CRAWDAQ Index shows that you can expect to pay an average of $49.58 for five lbs of crawfish in Lafayette Parish ($9.92/lb).

That's a 10% decrease from last week's average, but a 45% increase from this time last year, when the average price per pound was $6.85.

Here are the prices for some of your favorite crawfish spots around Lafayette Parish:

KATC PHOTO

KATC PHOTO

KATC PHOTO

This week in Acadia Parish, the CRAWDAQ Index shows that you can expect to pay an average of $45.86 for five lbs of crawfish ($9.17/lb).

That's 7.5% less than the average price in Lafayette Parish this week.

Here are the prices for some of your favorite crawfish spots around Acadia Parish:

KATC PHOTO

KATC PHOTO