CRAWDAQ Index for 02-22-2024

CRAWDAQ Media Wheel image
KATC Photo
CRAWDAQ Media Wheel image
Posted at 7:41 PM, Feb 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-22 21:07:02-05

LAFAYETTE, La. — This week, the KATC CRAWDAQ Index shows that you can expect to pay an average of $49.58 for five lbs of crawfish in Lafayette Parish ($9.92/lb).

That's a 10% decrease from last week's average, but a 45% increase from this time last year, when the average price per pound was $6.85.

Here are the prices for some of your favorite crawfish spots around Lafayette Parish:

CRAWDAQ PRICES 02-22-2024 IMAGE 3
CRAWDAQ PRICES 02-22-2024 IMAGE 2
CRAWDAQ PRICES 02-22-2024 IMAGE

This week in Acadia Parish, the CRAWDAQ Index shows that you can expect to pay an average of $45.86 for five lbs of crawfish ($9.17/lb).

That's 7.5% less than the average price in Lafayette Parish this week.

Here are the prices for some of your favorite crawfish spots around Acadia Parish:

CRAWDAQ ACADIA PARISH IMAGE 3
CRAWDAQ ACADIA PARISH IMAGE 2
CRAWDAQ ACADIA PARISH IMAGE 1

