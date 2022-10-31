GMA Cool Schools: Westside Elementary School

Today's Cool School is Westside Elementary in Scott!

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Westside Elementary School hosting a program that celebrated the diverse culture of the Hispanic community. Student, parents and staff coming together for singing, dancing, poetry and treats.

The Spanish Club and Dance team from Opelousas High School was there. The Spanish Club sharing facts about different Hispanic regions of the world and had traditional items on display.

The dance team performing "Las Gorzada", which is a pop dance that celebrates the Latin American countries. Having both school coming together to celebrate the culture was a great experience for everyone.

