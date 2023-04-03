GMA Cool Schools: Sts. Leo-Seton Catholic School

Today's Cool School is Sts. Leo-Seton Catholic School.

The students recently celebrating their achievements at an Academic Pep Rally. The theme this year was "The Greatest Grades on Earth". There were 240 students students recognized for a GPA of 3.0 or 4.0. Cheerleaders from SLS as well as the Teurlings High School cheerleaders were there. Several other awards were presented including their teacher of the year Jill LeBlanc.

Other winners include:

The Staff Supporter of the year: Ashley Patin

Supporter of the Year: Brady Gauthreaux and Koty Deville

5th Grade Student of the Year: Nina Noel

8th Grade Student of the Year: Madison Williams

