Watch Now
CommunityCool Schools

Actions

GMA Cool Schools: St. Martinville Senior High

The Unified Tigers volleyball game brings students together
stmartinville.jpg
St. Martinville Senior High School
St. Martinville Senior High students participating in the Unified Tigers Volleyball Game
stmartinville.jpg
Posted at 6:30 AM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 07:30:16-04

Today's Cool School is St. Martinville High School!

The Unified Tigers volleyball game taking place at St. Martinville Senior High. This is where the school's student athletes work compete alongside their special needs students. It was quite the competition! Bump, set, spike, even on student scoring an Ace after a serve. Looks like everyone had an exciting time. Thanks to Mark Cuneo, the Adapted Physical Education teacher, and Jenna Batiste the Special Education teacher for helping to put this game together. Inclusion was the main goal for the competition, and it appears that the mission was accomplished. Way to Tigers! For the full video click HERE.

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.