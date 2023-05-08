GMA Cool Schools: St. Martinville Senior High

Today's Cool School is St. Martinville High School!

The Unified Tigers volleyball game taking place at St. Martinville Senior High. This is where the school's student athletes work compete alongside their special needs students. It was quite the competition! Bump, set, spike, even on student scoring an Ace after a serve. Looks like everyone had an exciting time. Thanks to Mark Cuneo, the Adapted Physical Education teacher, and Jenna Batiste the Special Education teacher for helping to put this game together. Inclusion was the main goal for the competition, and it appears that the mission was accomplished. Way to Tigers! For the full video click HERE.

