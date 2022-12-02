GMA Cool Schools: St. Martinville Primary

Today's Cool School is St. Martinville Primary!

An old fashioned dance off was held between St. Martinville Primary's fifth grade class and St. Martinville High School's Fine Arts Class. It was organized by the school's teacher of the year Kylie Simon-Price and St. Martinville High School's teacher of the year, Freda Romero.

St. Martinville Primary St. Martinville High School's Fine Arts Class in a dance off with St. Martinville Primary's fifth grade.

The dances consisted of the Pony, the Twist, Footloose, and the Box Step. Students in the Fine Arts Class were graded on their dancing. the fifth graders were happy to learn and perform the dances that become mandatory for the Fine Arts Class in high school.

St. Martinville Primary St. Martinville Primary's Fifth grade competing with the Fine Arts Class of St. Martinville High School in an old fashioned dance off

The High School kids won the dance off, but the teachers say everyone was a winner in their eyes!

