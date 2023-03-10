Watch Now
GMA Cool Schools: Seventh Ward Elementary School

Louisiana's ReadBowl Champions!
Seventh Ward Elementary
Students at Seventh Ward Elementary are Louisiana's READBowl Champions!
Posted at 6:30 AM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 07:30:17-05

Today's Cool School is 7th Ward Elementary in Abbeville!

Third graders recently competed in a reading competition called READBowl! It's a state and world wide program created by former New England Patriots player Malcom Mitchell along with the Share the Magic Foundation, encouraging kids to read.

They competed against teams from all 50 states and 7 countries, battling it out for the most minutes of reading each week.

The team is lead by the school librarian Mrs. Nicole Duhon and the team is called Mrs. Nicole's Ragin Cajun Readers.

They won first place on the state level, and was ranked in the top 25 world teams for three weeks in a row! Way to go Seventh Ward Elementary!

