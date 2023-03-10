GMA Cool Schools: Seventh Ward Elementary School

Today's Cool School is 7th Ward Elementary in Abbeville!

Third graders recently competed in a reading competition called READBowl! It's a state and world wide program created by former New England Patriots player Malcom Mitchell along with the Share the Magic Foundation, encouraging kids to read.

Seventh Ward Elementary Students at Seventh Ward Elementary are Louisiana's READBowl Champions!

They competed against teams from all 50 states and 7 countries, battling it out for the most minutes of reading each week.

Seventh Ward Elementary Students at Seventh Ward Elementary are Louisiana's READBowl Champions!

The team is lead by the school librarian Mrs. Nicole Duhon and the team is called Mrs. Nicole's Ragin Cajun Readers.

Seventh Ward Elementary Students at Seventh Ward Elementary are Louisiana's READBowl Champions!

They won first place on the state level, and was ranked in the top 25 world teams for three weeks in a row! Way to go Seventh Ward Elementary!

Seventh Ward Elementary Students at Seventh Ward Elementary are Louisiana's READBowl Champions!

If you have a Cool School, let us know! Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.