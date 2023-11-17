GMA Cool Schools: Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School

Today's Cool School is Our Lady of Fatima School.

First graders enjoyed Glow Day! Rooms were set up into six centers for games including the Ring Toss, Ping pong balls, Jenga, Connect 4, Bowling and Tic Tac Toe! All of the games were glowing in the dark attire. Each student practiced skills such as recognizing sight words, determining whether there were a noun or verb, putting words into alphabetical order, math skills, and using glow sticks to read their Decodables.

