GMA Cool Schools: Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School

First grade enjoys games and fun during their "Glow Day!"
Our Lady of Fatima School
Students Enjoy Glow Day at Our Lady of Fatima School.
Posted at 6:30 AM, Nov 17, 2023
Today's Cool School is Our Lady of Fatima School.

First graders enjoyed Glow Day! Rooms were set up into six centers for games including the Ring Toss, Ping pong balls, Jenga, Connect 4, Bowling and Tic Tac Toe! All of the games were glowing in the dark attire. Each student practiced skills such as recognizing sight words, determining whether there were a noun or verb, putting words into alphabetical order, math skills, and using glow sticks to read their Decodables.

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker and email to coolschools@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.

