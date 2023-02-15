Watch Now
GMA Cool Schools: North Vermilion Middle School

Patriot Productions!
North Vermilion Middle School
8th Grade Student's Digital Media Class
Posted at 6:30 AM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 07:30:34-05

Today's Cool School is North Vermilion Middle School!

Eighth graders at the school are able to take a Digital Media Elective. This year, the students have been putting together a newscast for each month.

North Vermilion Middle School's Digital Media Class

They'll recap all of the different activities, highlight a teacher, recap the sports scores, highlight upcoming events, and even a brief weather forecast!

North Vermilion Middle School's Digital Media Class

The students write the scripts, video and edit all of their own stories. Some practice using different camera equipment and techniques. And have mastered the use of tripods, audio equipment and green screens!

North Vermilion Middle School's Digital Media Class

In our ever increasing digital world, this class allows students to find what role they're best at!

North Vermilion Middle School's Digital Media Class

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool

