GMA Cool Schools: Milton Elementary/Middle School

Today's Cool School is Milton Elementary/Middle School.

A new vending machine in the school isn't filled with snacks and candy, it's filled with books!

LPSS Book Vending Machine at Milton Elementary/Middle School





Students are able to use their "Me Bucks" to purchase coins to be used in the machine. Those "Me Bucks"' are rewards for positive behavior and encourages kindness and being helpful. The machine was purchased using a grant from the United Way of Acadiana. It will allow students to build their own library at home.

LPSS Milton Elementary/Middle School students with their new book vending machine.

