GMA Cool Schools: LPSS Pre-Educator Pathway

Preparing To Be Future Educators
LPSS
Lafayette High School Education Rising Officers
Posted at 4:30 AM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 05:30:21-05

Today's Cool School is Lafayette Parish School System's Pre Educator Pathway!

The school system is growing their own, addressing the teacher shortage by making future teachers right here in our own community. Two of Lafayette Parish's high schools are offering the course, with plans for expansion in 2023.

Educators Rising

Right now, 24 students are enrolled in the Foundations of Education where they're learning about lesson plan construction, curriculum development, classroom management along with exciting field experiences at the elementary and middle school level.

Northside High School Educator's Rising

LPSS is also sponsoring Educators Rising Clubs at multiple schools, where current students can learn more about becoming an educator. This value on the teaching profession provides our community with future educators and those leading in our classrooms.

LHS Educator's Rising

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.

