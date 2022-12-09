GMA Cool Schools: LPSS Pre-Educator Pathway

Today's Cool School is Lafayette Parish School System's Pre Educator Pathway!

The school system is growing their own, addressing the teacher shortage by making future teachers right here in our own community. Two of Lafayette Parish's high schools are offering the course, with plans for expansion in 2023.

LPSS Educators Rising

Right now, 24 students are enrolled in the Foundations of Education where they're learning about lesson plan construction, curriculum development, classroom management along with exciting field experiences at the elementary and middle school level.

LPSS Northside High School Educator's Rising

LPSS is also sponsoring Educators Rising Clubs at multiple schools, where current students can learn more about becoming an educator. This value on the teaching profession provides our community with future educators and those leading in our classrooms.

LPSS LHS Educator's Rising

