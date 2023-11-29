Watch Now
GMA Cool Schools: Lafayette's First Baptist Christian School

Using Science to Tackle Real World Problems
First Baptist Christian School
First Baptist Christian School tenth graders creating water filtration systems.
Posted at 6:30 AM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 07:30:00-05

Today's Cool School is First Baptist Christian School in Lafayette!

Students recently worked on innovative STEM projects focusing on natural resources. The tenth grade biology students demonstrated engineering skills by building water filtration systems. The six grad students simulated cleaning up oil spills using everyday materials that mimicked real world methods like skimming and vacuuming. This allows students to combine scientific knowledge with practical real world applications.

