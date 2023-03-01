Watch Now
CommunityCool Schools

Actions

GMA Cool Schools: Lacassine High School

Mardi Gras Floats
thumbnail_IMG_5992.jpg
Lacassine High School
Lacassine High School Mardi Gras Parade Floats
thumbnail_IMG_5992.jpg
thumbnail_IMG_5994.jpg
thumbnail_IMG_5996.jpg
thumbnail_IMG_5987.jpg
thumbnail_IMG_5984.jpg
thumbnail_IMG_5990.jpg
thumbnail_IMG_5991.jpg
thumbnail_IMG_5979.jpg
thumbnail_IMG_5981.jpg
thumbnail_IMG_5983.jpg
thumbnail_IMG_5976.jpg
thumbnail_IMG_5977.jpg
thumbnail_IMG_5978.jpg
thumbnail_IMG_5974.jpg
Posted at 6:30 AM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 07:30:54-05

Today's Cool School is Lacassine High School!

With the season of Mardi Gras in full swing, students in the French and Fine Arts classes getting into the spirit creating colorful Mardi Gras Floats. They dove into the Cajun culture learning about the traditions and history of Mardi Gras.

Each student used their creativity to demonstrate their love and enthusiasm for their class and the holiday. Madame Willis is proud of the hard work everyone demonstrated and we hope all of the students had a nice Mardi Gras break.

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.