GMA Cool Schools: Lacassine High School

Today's Cool School is Lacassine High School!

With the season of Mardi Gras in full swing, students in the French and Fine Arts classes getting into the spirit creating colorful Mardi Gras Floats. They dove into the Cajun culture learning about the traditions and history of Mardi Gras.

Each student used their creativity to demonstrate their love and enthusiasm for their class and the holiday. Madame Willis is proud of the hard work everyone demonstrated and we hope all of the students had a nice Mardi Gras break.

