GMA Cool Schools: Jesse Owens Elementary School

Today's Cool School is Jesse Owens Elementary in Gueydan!
Back in March, some of the students celebrated St. Patrick's Day. They read the book The Night Before St. Patrick's Day. They learned about leprechauns and just how tricky they can be! Of course leprechauns usually come along with a rainbow, and the students created rainbow treats hoping they would eventually find the pot of gold!
