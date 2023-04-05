Watch Now
CommunityCool Schools

Actions

GMA Cool Schools: Jesse Owens Elementary School

Enjoying St. Patrick's Day Treats
thumbnail_IMG_3283.jpg
Jesse Owens Elementary
Jesse Owens Elementary Students Creating St. Patrick's Day Treats
thumbnail_IMG_3283.jpg
thumbnail_IMG_3282.jpg
thumbnail_IMG_3284.jpg
thumbnail_IMG_3275.jpg
thumbnail_IMG_3285.jpg
thumbnail_IMG_3286.jpg
thumbnail_IMG_3290.jpg
thumbnail_IMG_3293.jpg
Posted at 6:30 AM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 07:30:01-04

Today's Cool School is Jesse Owens Elementary in Gueydan!

Back in March, some of the students celebrated St. Patrick's Day. They read the book The Night Before St. Patrick's Day. They learned about leprechauns and just how tricky they can be! Of course leprechauns usually come along with a rainbow, and the students created rainbow treats hoping they would eventually find the pot of gold!

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.