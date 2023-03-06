GMA Cool Schools: Jeanerette Senior High School

Today's Cool School is Jeanerette Senior High School!

They've been celebrating Black History Month with the theme, "The Evolution of the Black Church". They studied Plantation Churches, Traditional Churches as well as Contemporary Churches.

They invited clergy members to a breakfast where a skit was performed by students. There were award winning gospel artists, choreographers, and several other members of the community presenting their stories of growing up in church.

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.

