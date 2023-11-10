GMA Cool Schools: Jeanerette High School

Today's Cool School is Jeanerette High School!

For the first time in school history, Jeanerette High School has animals on campus! The Industrial Arts Department is raising rabbits, chicks, and ducks. Local businesses are supporting the school by donating supplies to house and feed them. Mr. Trevonta Barlow, who's also a 4H sponsor, has incorporated life skills and entrepreneurship in farming into his daily classroom activities. The students are keeping data on their growth and health. They're also planning on mating them and selling them to the community.

