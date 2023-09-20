Watch Now
GMA Cool Schools: JCFA Lafayette Charter

Celebrating Their 2023 Graduates
JCFA Lafayette Charter School
JCFA Lafayette Celebrating the Class of 2023
Posted at 6:30 AM, Sep 20, 2023
Today's Cool School is JCFA Lafayette Charter School.

JCFA Lafayette is a type 2 public charter school offering flexible scheduling in a small and personal environment with low teacher to student ratios. And students don't need to reside in Lafayette to attend.

JCFA Lafayette Celebrating the Class of 2023

Recently, the school celebrating the accomplishments of students including these students who have reached their graduation. Congratulations to the class of 2023 and best of luck in your life ahead.

JCFA Lafayette's Class of 2023

