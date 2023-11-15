GMA Cool Schools: Iota Elementary School

Watch Now
Iota Elementary School
Nov 15, 2023
Today's Cool School is Iota Elementary!

The school celebrated student improvement on the state's LEAP assessment by hosting a Glow Party in the school's gym. Everyone enjoyed hot dogs and snacks. Students were provided neon treats and danced under the fluorescent lights. Kids are rewarded for their positive behavior and personal achievements at Iota Elementary!

