GMA Cool Schools: Hopkins Elementary School

Today's Cool School is Johnston Hopkins Elementary in New Iberia!

Mrs. Bayard's sixth grade class working on their math lessons. The teacher's mission is to make math more enjoyable! She's transformed the curriculum's paper based lessons into full blown math experiences for her students.

They calculate how much food, water and oxygen they would need to live on Mars for two years by creating their own habitats and calculating the cost of construction. Also, how long it would take to ride a horse to the moon.

They're taking calculations and turning them into experiences the students will never forget. Mrs. Bayard says it only takes some decorations, props, and some costumes to make this happen.

