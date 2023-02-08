GMA Cool Schools: Grolee Elementary

Today's Cool School is Grolee Elementary School in Opelousas!

Students in Mrs. Hicks Pre-K class recently celebrated their 100th day of school. They dressed up in honor of their grandparents or someone special to them. They say it was an amazing day watching the kids role play as grandparents.

Mrs. Hicks made sure everyone in the class had what they needed to participate. Their motto is "We're a PreK Family and family makes things possible for one another.".

