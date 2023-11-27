GMA Cool Schools: Dozier Elementary School

Today's Cool School is Dozier Elementary School!

Each morning Mrs. Shana LeBlanc's third grade class sings the National Anthem after morning announcements. It started when fellow teacher Amanda Melancon's son Austin joined the Marines and was going through training. It's a way for the school to be closer to Austin. He's officially a Marine now, and they still sing from their hearts each morning.

FULL VIDEO:

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.

