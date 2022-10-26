GMA Cool Schools: Dozier Elementary

Today's Cool School is Dozier Elementary in Erath.

Back in August of 1972, Dozier Elementary opened its doors for the first time ever with just 271 students in first through third grades led by principal Johnnie Suire.

Dozier Elementary Dozier Elementary Celebrating 50 Years!

Today the school starts at PreK and goes through fifth grade. To celebrate 50 years, Principal Andrea Ford, along with Assistant Principal Jessie Leger held a pep rally with the Erath High School band.

Dozier Elementary Dozier Elementary Celebrating 50 Years!



Superintendent Tommy Byler honored former faculty and staff of Dozier. Since the opening there have been seven principals, seven assistant principals, hundreds of faculty members and thousands of students passing through the halls of Dozier.

Dozier Elementary Dozier Elementary Celebrating 50 Years!

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.>

