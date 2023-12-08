GMA Cool Schools: Delcambre High School

Today's Cool School is Delcambre High School!

Students in Mrs. Chelsea LeBlanc's Introduction to Business and Computer Applications class are learning some basic skills when it comes to communicating with businesses in their community.

They learned how to write and format a business letter correctly. Then reached out with personal business letters mailed to local businesses. A great skill for those leaving high school and college, while entering the work force!

