GMA Cool Schools: Cathedral Carmel School

Making the Biscuits!
Cathedral Carmel School
REC Rolling Cafe Selling Biscuits and Coffee
Posted at 6:30 AM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 07:30:15-04

Today's Cool School is Cathedral Carmel School in Lafayette.

The REC Rolling Cafe' has arrived. REC stands for Resources for Exceptional Children! Students in Mrs. Wolking's class are learning life skills as they bake biscuits and sell them to the teachers.

cc2.jpg
They are using a real cash register, and are practicing money skills in counting coins and giving change. The biscuits are delicious too!

cc5.jpg
