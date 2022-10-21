GMA Cool Schools: Cathedral Carmel School

Today's Cool School is Cathedral Carmel School in Lafayette.

The REC Rolling Cafe' has arrived. REC stands for Resources for Exceptional Children! Students in Mrs. Wolking's class are learning life skills as they bake biscuits and sell them to the teachers.

Cathedral Carmel School The REC Rolling Cafe' Selling Biscuits and Coffee

They are using a real cash register, and are practicing money skills in counting coins and giving change. The biscuits are delicious too!

