GMA Cool Schools: Carencro Middle School

Today's Cool School is Carencro Middle School!

The Carencro Middle "Cub-uccino Cart" rolls every Friday delivering coffee to the faculty and staff.

Carencro Middle School The Cub-uccino Cart at Carencro Middle School

Students in Patti Verrett's class in the special education department, don't always get a chance to volunteer their time. This gives them opportunities to work with their peers and staff. It also helps them with social skills development to help students in the future.

Carencro Middle School The Cub-uccino Cart at Carencro Middle School

The vision of this program was started by their assistant principal, Karla Landry.

Carencro Middle School The Cub-uccino Cart at Carencro Middle School

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.