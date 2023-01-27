Watch Now
CommunityCool Schools

Actions

GMA Cool Schools: Carencro Middle School

Students Serving Coffee from the Cub-uccino Cart!
Cafe Dr G.jpg
Carencro Middle School
The Cub-uccino Cart at Carencro Middle School
Cafe Dr G.jpg
Posted at 4:30 AM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 05:30:04-05

Today's Cool School is Carencro Middle School!

The Carencro Middle "Cub-uccino Cart" rolls every Friday delivering coffee to the faculty and staff.

Cub Cafe.jpg
The Cub-uccino Cart at Carencro Middle School

Students in Patti Verrett's class in the special education department, don't always get a chance to volunteer their time. This gives them opportunities to work with their peers and staff. It also helps them with social skills development to help students in the future.

Cub Cafe Mr Touchet.jpg
The Cub-uccino Cart at Carencro Middle School

The vision of this program was started by their assistant principal, Karla Landry.

thumbnail_image.png
The Cub-uccino Cart at Carencro Middle School

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.

thumbnail_image (1).png
The Cub-uccino Cart at Carencro Middle School

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.